WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant was arrested in Williamson County following an incident with a family member, according to court records.

On Aug. 20, Salome Salinas, 37, was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to court records.

KXAN reached out to DPS for a comment regarding Salinas’ arrest.

DPS told KXAN it “takes these, and all, allegations very seriously. The department was preparing to serve Sgt. Salome Salinas with an agency suspension when he instead resigned from his post immediately following his arrest.”

Salinas has been with DPS since 2007 and was most recently a sergeant with the Texas Highway Patrol assigned to Austin, according to DPS.

Salinas was released on Aug. 22 on a $10,000 surety bond, according to court records. If convicted, Salinas could face a $4,000 fine and up to a year in jail, according to the Texas Penal Code.

KXAN will continue to update this story as new information in Salinas’ case becomes available.