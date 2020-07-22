Texas Crime Stoppers offering up to $1K for details on suspects involved in Austin’s May protests

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering rewards for information about 10 suspects involved in the May 30 protest at the Texas State Capitol. (DPS Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help in finding 10 suspects allegedly involved in various crimes during Austin’s May protests at the Texas State Capitol.

DPS provided photos of the 10 people, who are wanted on both felony and misdemeanor charges including rioting, vandalism and assault on a public servant. The department said their actions led to rioting at the Capitol on May 30.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of any of the 10 charged with a felony. Up to $500 is being offered for those charged with a misdemeanor, according to DPS.

DPS said agents have already arrested seven people in connection to the May protests. The latest arrests — two women from Austin — came just last week.

To submit a tip:

Call the Crime Stoppers line at 1 (800) 252-8477

Enter details online on the Texas Department of Public Safety website

To be eligible for the cash rewards, you have to use one of these two methods. All tips are anonymous, DPS said.

For more detailed information on the pictured suspects, DPS’ website lists their charges next to their photos.