Texas AG Ken Paxton launches investigation into deadly Lubbock shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After receiving repeated inquiries about a shooting that led to a death in Lubbock County, the Texas attorney general’s office has begun a criminal investigation.

The case involves Kyle Carruth, Chad Read, and Carruth’s partner — who has been identified as Read’s ex-wife. A circulating video from November 2021, shows a heated confrontation between Carruth and Read in front of Carruth’s home. Carruth can be seen bringing out a gun and threatening Read who was unarmed. A physical altercation quickly leads to Carruth shooting Read to death.

The shooting has received nationwide media coverage. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has refused to comment on the case to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.