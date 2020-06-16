Teens arrested in connection with burglary of 32 guns from Pflugerville shooting range

Joseph Adam Lopez (PPD)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 17-year-old and another juvenile have been arrested in connection with the June 1 burglary of 32 guns from Red’s Indoor Range in Pflugerville.

According to Pflugerville Police Department, Hamza Oumansour, 17, and another juvenile have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Officials say the teens broke into the indoor range located at 1908 West Pecan St. at 3:32 a.m. and took 32 handguns and long guns.

Police are still searching for a third suspect, 18-year-old Joseph Adam Lopez.

Anyone with information can contact the Pflugerville Police tip line at cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov or