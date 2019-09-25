Teens arrested after chase where New Braunfels police shot at vehicle’s tire

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Two teens were taken into custody after New Braunfels police chased their car and one officer fired a shot at their tire Tuesday.

Police said they went to the Dove Crossing and Eagle Pass area after someone reported a disturbance and that a girl was being forced into a car.

Madison Munoz, 18, is accused of driving off at a high speed when police arrived and faces an evading arrest in a vehicle charge. NBPD said she was “driving erratically,” items were thrown from the car and the car almost crashed into another car on the road.

An officer fired at the car and hit one of its tires. Police said Munoz drove over a median and tried to turn around but another officer used his patrol car to force her car into a tree along County Line Road.

Police say a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were also in the car, and that the driver and the boy went to the hospital with minor injuries. The boy was later taken into custody because he had an evading arrest in a vehicle charge out of Bexar County. The 14-year-old is not expected to face charges.