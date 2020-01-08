Teens arrested, accused of breaking into numerous cars while riding in stolen church van

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two teens were arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into multiple cars while riding around in a stolen church van in south Austin, according to court documents.

Police were sent to the intersection of Cameron Loop and Gettysburg Drive on a call of a suspicious vehicle and people. The caller told police about four to five people got out of a “charter bus” and broke into vehicles. The suspect’s vehicle was later described as a church bus with a black line going across it.

Police discovered that the van was reported stolen a day earlier and found it traveling south on South First Street near West William Cannon Drive. Officers followed for a short while before initiating a traffic stop in the 800 block of West William Cannon Drive.

Police say two suspects from the van ran away on foot, but three others were taken into custody. One of the suspects detained was a juvenile and the other two were identified as Kameron Dominguez, 17, and Benjamin Munoz, 18.

One victim reported her car was broken into on Avocet Drive. Police said the victim’s Ring Camera captured a video showing a bus slowly driving down the road while multiple suspects ran to and from while checking cars along the street.

In an interview with police, Munoz said the juvenile suspect called him to hang out in a bus. He said he, Dominguez and three others were breaking into many cars around Slaughter Lane and Manchaca Road. Munoz told police that Dominguez took a large bag containing snowboards from someone’s garage. He estimated that they broke into about 20 vehicles in total.

According to the arrest affidavit, police found a bag containing snowboards and other snowboarding equipment on the bus along with numerous other things presumed to have been stolen.

Munoz and Domiguez are charged with both criminal trespassing and engaging in organized criminal activity. The other three suspects have not been identified or charged.