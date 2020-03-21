Teen shot and dropped off at Taylor hospital declared dead on arrival, suspect in custody

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A teenage girl was declared dead on arrival after she was dropped of at a Taylor hospital early Saturday morning.

According to the Taylor Police Department, the deceased teen was identified as Jade Erwin, 17. Police said two suspects were seen running from the hospital before officers arrived. The suspects, a man and a woman, were later found hiding in a dumpster behind Beall’s Department Store.

The man was later identified as Marquis Wilson, 25. The vehicle Wilson and the other suspect were driving was found at the hospital. Investigators say the shooting happened inside the car.

The investigation is a coordinated effort between TPD, the Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, Williamson County Deputies, Taylor Police Department Victim Services, Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter unit, and the Texas Rangers.

Marquis was charged with manslaughter, a second degree felony. He has been booked into the Williamson County Jail. The other suspect was a witness and was released after questioning.