AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen was sentenced June 13 after pleading guilty to murder, according to Travis County court documents.

Records showed 18-year-old Leo Zerius Sanders was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the October 2021 death of a 17-year-old in east Travis County.

According to past KXAN coverage, on Oct. 21, 2021, Travis County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 8000 block of Decker Lane.

At the scene, deputies found the 17-year-old victim in a car. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

Court documents showed Sanders received a jail credit of 600 days toward his prison sentence.