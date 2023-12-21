Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with an aggravated robbery in Travis County for an incident that occurred Dec. 14, according to court documents.

KXAN reached out to the teen’s attorney. This story will be updated if a statement is received.

According to documents, a vehicle was stolen while at a corner store in the 3100 block of East Pecan Street in Pflugerville. A victim said he was held at gunpoint and forced to hand over his keys and wallet to a suspect.

Court documents said the teen was later found driving the stolen vehicle and was accused of evading law enforcement.

Throughout the investigation, officers learned the teen had been involved in multiple separate robberies that occurred in both Pflugerville and Austin on Dec. 14. The separate robberies were still under investigation, according to court documents.

As of Dec. 16, records showed the teen had a bond set at $15,000 in Travis County.