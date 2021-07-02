Teen charged in Austin 6th Street mass shooting moved to Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 19-year-old suspect in the 6th Street Mass shooting has been moved from Bell County to Travis County, according to online court records. De’Ondre White was booked into Travis County jail mid-day Thursday. His bond is set at $1 million.

The Killeen Police Department announced June 24th that they had arrested White after the fatal mass shooting earlier that month. They say he was arrested without incident.

Photo provided by Kantor family

That shooting left 14 people injured and one man dead. Douglas John Kantor, 25, died from his injuries at an Austin-area hospital after the shooting.

Kantor was visiting Austin from Michigan, according to his family. In a statement, the family says Doug was “looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family.”

“He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams,” the family said in a statement to KXAN’s Jala Washington.

The family said that Kantor is originally from Airmont, New York. He moved to Michigan, completing a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering at Michigan State. He was working in the IT Department at Ford Motor Company. Kantor continued his education at the University of Michigan, earning his Masters degree in business.