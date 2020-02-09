Teen arrested in New Braunfels after allegedly shooting and killing his sister

Mugshot of Zachary Barrera. (Photo courtesy the New Braunfels Police Department)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in New Braunfels arrested a teenager Saturday who is accused of shooting and killing his younger sister, according to a press release from the New Braunfels Police Department.

Officers were sent to a residence on Sumner Circle located east of the city at 8:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

At the scene police found a 16-year-old girl who had suffered a critical gunshot wound. The girl, identified as Gabrielle Barrera, was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives with the NBPD Criminal Investigations Divisions and Crime Scene technicians were called in to investigate the scene.

According to police, after hours of investigating and interviews with witnesses, Gabrielle’s brother Zachary Barrera, 17, was taken into custody.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation.

Barrera was arrested and charged with first degree felony murder. He was taken and booked into the Comal County Jail.