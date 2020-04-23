Teen arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting from March that left one person dead, Austin police say.

On March 13, officers responded to the 2200 block of East Stassney Lane around 11:10 p.m. Callers said it was a drive-by shooting and one person was shot.

At the scene, they found Oscar San Juan Jaimes, 19, with life-threatening injuries, according to a release from Austin Police Department.

According to a recent press release, Austin police charged Francisco Jav Llanas, 17, with first degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Homicide detectives spoke with witnesses, according to the release, and got information about the incident being a result of an ongoing feud between people who knew each other. However, Jaimes was just visiting and isn’t believed to be the intended target.

Llanas is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail with a bond of $500,000. Additional charges are pending.