Man found dead, another found shot in Del Valle

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was found dead and another was found shot in the 16900 block of Hayride Circle in Del Valle Friday, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the area for a gunshot wound report. Once they arrived, they found one man “obviously deceased” and another with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

TCSO said the injured man was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are searching the home where the incident took place and interviewing multiple witnesses. TCSO did not say the nature of the relationship between those involved.

Travis County detectives are investigating a homicide in the 16900 block of Hayride Circle in Del Valle on Feb. 4, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Based on evidence, TCSO said it’s an isolated incident, and there’s no threat to the public.

The medical examiner is on scene, and the investigation will carry on for the next few hours in the area.