TCSO searching for suspect in Wells Branch Parkway shooting

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office shared the description of a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Wells Branch Parkway Monday afternoon. TCSO says the man left the scene on foot.

TCSO says the suspect is a young, Black man, clean shaven with dreadlocks. He was wearing black jogger pants and a solid black shirt. Police are asking people to avoid the area in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway, which is near Owen-Tech Boulevard and Wells Port Drive.

Call 911 if you see the man or have information. Other details of the shooting haven’t been released by authorities.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.