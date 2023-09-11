Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Sept. 11, 2023

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a suspect believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery at a convenience store northeast of Austin late last month, the agency said on social media.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a man they believe was involved in a convenience store robbery. | Courtesy TCSO

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Aug. 28, a man seen in photos provided by TCSO entered the convenience store, located at 1779 W. Wells Branch Parkway, and robbed a clerk with a knife, according to TCSO.

Anyone who has any information to provide about the incident can call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS (8477).