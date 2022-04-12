TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the agency’s sixth homicide of the year, a number that has already surpassed the total for all of 2020.

The latest homicide happened early Saturday morning in the 17000 block of FM 1100, near Elgin. Deputies responded to a shooting and found two people in a parked SUV, both with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was transported to the hospital.

With six homicides so far this year, 2022 has already surpassed 2020’s total of five homicides.

The chart above shows the total number of homicides reported by TCSO each year, dating back to 2010. A high of 12 was reported in both 2017 and 2021. Meanwhile, only one homicide was reported in 2012.

The map below shows where homicides have occurred in 2022. The map is interactive, so clicking on or hovering over a dot will reveal information about that incident. You can also click on a month in the top left to show only homicides that occurred during that month. The gray shaded areas on the map show the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office.

As of April 12, the Austin Police Department has reported 18 homicides within the City of Austin so far this year. A record 88 homicides were reported in the city in 2021.