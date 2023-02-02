TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating an overnight homicide in northern Travis County.

TCSO said at 12:56 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance call with shots fired in the 3100 block of Wells Branch Parkway.

According to officials, a man in his 20s had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead outside an apartment.

TCSO said detectives have worked throughout the night, and the investigation remains ongoing. This is the second homicide for TCSO in 2023.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.