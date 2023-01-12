TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials.

Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022, the Taylor Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Jones Street, where a man was found and later pronounced dead, the release said.

According to an arrest warrant, the man was identified as Enrique Estrada, 26. Once EMS arrived on the scene, paramedics began performing CPR, and a large amount of blood came out of his mouth and one of his nostrils.

Witnesses on the scene told officers Estrada had possibly consumed a large number of alcoholic beverages and had not slept in more than one day, the warrant said.

The next day, officials obtained video footage from a surveillance system between the times of 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., the warrant said.

Footage first showed a white vehicle pulling up to the residence, and two people got out. Shortly after, a black vehicle pulled up, and other people got out. Then, there was an altercation between two people, and one of them got pushed, the warrant said.

Furthermore, footage showed Estrada was attacked by one of the witnesses and did not appear to fight back or defend himself, the warrant said.

During the altercation, Alderete raised her right hand holding a pistol and fired one shot at Estrada, the warrant said.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF) was asked to assist in apprehending Alderete, the release said.

Early Tuesday, law enforcement learned Alderete was possibly a resident in the 2200 block of Jason Drive in Williamson County, the release said.

Alderete was handed over to Taylor PD and is awaiting proceedings at the Williamson County Jail located in Georgetown.