SWAT unit called to Pflugerville apartments after man held girlfriend at gunpoint for two hours, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT unit was called to an apartment complex in Pflugerville after a man held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint for more than two hours, police said.

Police were called to the Lantower Tech Ridge Apartments on The Lakes Boulevard at about 10:50 p.m. on Friday. As the location is just north of Austin’s city limits, APD responded to the incident.

The woman told police she was in a family violence incident with her boyfriend, officer Katrina Ratcliff said in a media briefing.

“She informed officers that her boyfriend threatened to kill her,” Ratcliff said. “She described being held hostage with a gun to her head for over two hours. She described the subject as being homicidal as well as suicidal.”

The victim further advised that her boyfriend had been using drugs and drinking alcohol. He also told her he was prepared to get into a shootout with officers, Ratcliff said.

After more than two hours, the victim was able to escape at which point she dialed 9-1-1.

Police arrived at the scene and made contact with the subject, who was armed and refused to come out. Nearby apartments were evacuated and the SWAT unit was called.

SWAT officers were able to gain entry to the apartment using distraction devices and came to a peaceful resolution with the man, Ratcliff added.

He was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. Saturday. Neither the man or any officers were injured.