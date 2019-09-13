Leander police detain gunfire suspect after second SWAT scene in 2 nights

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police arrested a man early Friday morning after the second SWAT situation in the same neighborhood in back-to-back nights.

Brennon Lawrence, 27, was arrested after police say he fired shots Wednesday night during an argument with a neighbor on Emma Rose Trail near Mason Street. No one was hurt in the gunfire.

Police from multiple agencies and a SWAT team tried to arrest him at his home on Emma Rose Trial early Thursday but when they sent a robot in the home, they found it was empty.

Emma Rose Trail in Leander blocked for the second night in a row as officials tried to arrest Brennon Lawrence, 27. (Todd Bailey / KXAN)

They returned Friday morning with an arrest warrant for Lawrence for third-degree felony deadly conduct. Leander police again asked for SWAT’s help because they believed Lawrence was armed and dangerous.

At 5:17 a.m. Friday, Lawrence surrendered peacefully to police after a standoff and negotiation. Officials are working to obtain a search warrant for his home and belongings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.