SWAT team arrests gang member found unconscious in car with gun in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A convicted felon found unconscious inside his car in San Marcos was arrested following a violent struggle with a SWAT unit, police said.

Officers were called at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of an unconscious driver in a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and the west access road of I-35.

The driver, identified by police as 32-year-old Derek Arredondo, had his foot on the brake. Narcotics and a handgun were found on the front passenger seat, and the doors were locked.

Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said Arredondo is a convicted felon with involvement in multiple violent offenses, and is a documented gang member.

The SWAT team was called due to Arredondo’s background and the weapon being in sight, Klett added.

According to police, attempts to wake Arredondo using lights, sirens, bumping his vehicle and calling his cell phone did not work. The decision was then taken to allow SWAT to take him into custody.

However, during the arrest the back seat of the vehicle caught fire when a diversionary device was deployed. This is an “unusual result of using this device,” police said.

Arredondo was pulled out of the vehicle after a violent struggle, and sustained burns as he tried to fight his way back inside. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He faces arrest warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful carry of a weapon, police said. The gun and ammunition were recovered at the scene.