SWAT incident over with man in custody after assault at east Austin mobile home park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s is in custody on Saturday morning after an alleged assault that led to a SWAT incident at a mobile home park in east Austin overnight.

Police said that officers were called to Airport Boulevard to reports of an assault at about 10:40 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located an injured man, aged about 60, who told them he was attacked by an intoxicated family member who owns a shotgun.

Officer Bino Cadenas with APD said police attempted to call out the suspect to resolve the situation peacefully, but when he did not leave the home officers initiated a SWAT callout.

The SWAT team was on scene for about four hours and neighbors were evacuated.

However, it later emerged that the suspect was not at the home for the duration of the SWAT incident.

Cadenas said the suspect escaped when officers found the victim and brought him back to the entrance of the home to be treated by medics.

They did not have a visual on the suspect as they worked to help the victim, Cadenas said.

At about 2:50 a.m., an officer was flagged down about a mile away on Ed Bluestein Boulevard by a man who said he had been assaulted.

It was established that the man, who was wearing very little clothing and had minor injuries, was the suspect in the SWAT incident, Cadenas said.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and family violence, and was taken to the Travis County Jail. He was not carrying a weapon when he was arrested.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries described as severe but not life-threatening.