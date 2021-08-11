Police investigating woman’s ‘suspicious death’ at NW Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Austin on Wednesday morning.

According to Austin Police Department, a report came in around 6:52 a.m. at the Bridge at Terracina apartment complex at 8100 N. MoPac Expressway. Officers say they found the victim, a woman estimated to be around 33 years old, with obvious signs of trauma to her body. Despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene shortly later.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect, APD says. It’s believed to be an isolated incident. If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD.

Should the crime be ruled a homicide, APD says it would be the 51st homicide in Austin this year.

