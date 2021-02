AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a suspicious death near the 7000 block of I-35 on Saturday morning.

According to Austin Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired. After searching the area, officers found a man inside a vehicle with trauma to his body and he was transferred to a hospital.

(KXAN/Mariano Garza)

