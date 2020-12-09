Suspects shatter window, break into Texas State admissions building

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University police are investigating after suspects broke into the admissions building earlier this month.

The department put out a call on Twitter asking the public for information and tips to help find the suspects in the break in, which happened Dec. 1.

After the suspects tried to enter on the first floor, they went up to the second floor and broke a window, according to police. That’s how they entered the building.

No one was inside when the break in happened, and nothing was stolen, officers said. Student information wasn’t jeopardized either.

The building is located off Guadalupe Street.

Anyone with information can call the Texas State Police Department at (512) 245-2805.