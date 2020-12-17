Suspects involved in robbery of USPS worker in Cedar Park stole ‘master key,’ police say

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The suspects accused in the robbery of a United States Postal Service worker in Cedar Park in late November are believed to have gotten away with a “master key,” according to Cedar Park police.

In an update Wednesday, the Cedar Park Police Department said it continues to investigate with USPS inspectors on the Nov. 28 robbery, which happened in the 1900 block of Yaupon Trail.

USPS, the lead investigator on the case, told Cedar Park police the thieves got away with a master key that can open several mailboxes and collection bins in the city.

Police believe two suspects are responsible. One is described as a clean-shaven, younger Hispanic man around 5’6″ tall. The suspects’ car is described as a white four-door sedan.

Police are suggesting that you to take the following steps to protect your mail:

Deposit outgoing mail at post office locations or in a USPS blue collection box before the last collection time.

Retrieve incoming mail as quickly as possible, and do not let it sit overnight.

Have incoming mail delivered to your work or to a neighbor or friend’s home that doesn’t need a locked mailbox.

Pay attention to surroundings when checking mail.

Anyone who has had their mail stolen can file a theft complaint online or by phone at (877) 876-2455. To report any information on the robbery, you can call Det. Anthony Bridgewater at (512) 260-4886.

There’s a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspects, police said.