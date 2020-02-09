Suspects in car shoot at Hays County deputy during traffic stop in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Shots were fired at a deputy from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop in Dripping Springs on Saturday night.

No officers were injured in the incident, which happened in the 700 block of Old Fitzhugh Road at about 9:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies pulled over a red 1999 Toyota, which stopped briefly before fleeing.

As deputies tried to stop the vehicle, a passenger pulled out a gun and fired “multiple shots” towards the deputy in pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit of the Toyota ended when it crashed near the intersection of US 281 and 290 in Blanco County.

One person was arrested and taken into custody.

Two other suspects fled the scene on foot. The sheriff’s office said an active search is being conducted by several law enforcement agencies.