AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven in south Austin in November.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Nov. 19, a man walked into the convenience store and stole merchandise while another man waited outside, according to an APD news release.
A clerk working at the time confronted the man when he tried leaving the store with merchandise. Then, the man “attacked the woman” before running away with the man outside, police said.
First suspect described by police as:
- Black man
- Early 20s
- Between 5’ 4” and 5’5” tall
- Medium build
- Long and curly hair
- He was last seen wearing a green jacket and a light-colored undershirt
Second suspect described by police as:
- Black man
- Approximately 20 to 30 years old
- Between 5’ 8” to 6’0” tall
- Thin build
- He was last seen wearing a black shirt over a red long-sleeve shirt, and a bright-colored hoodie under the black shirt
Anyone with any information about the driver or the description of the vehicle should contact APD’s Robbery unit at (512) 974-5092. You can submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.