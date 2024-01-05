AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven in south Austin in November.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Nov. 19, a man walked into the convenience store and stole merchandise while another man waited outside, according to an APD news release.

A clerk working at the time confronted the man when he tried leaving the store with merchandise. Then, the man “attacked the woman” before running away with the man outside, police said.

First suspect described by police as:

Black man

Early 20s

Between 5’ 4” and 5’5” tall

Medium build

Long and curly hair

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and a light-colored undershirt

The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven in south Austin in November | Courtesy: APD

Second suspect described by police as:

Black man

Approximately 20 to 30 years old

Between 5’ 8” to 6’0” tall

Thin build

He was last seen wearing a black shirt over a red long-sleeve shirt, and a bright-colored hoodie under the black shirt

Anyone with any information about the driver or the description of the vehicle should contact APD’s Robbery unit at (512) 974-5092. You can submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.