Suspects arrested after USPS letter carrier robbed and master key stolen in Cedar Park

The suspects were booked into the Travis County Jail early on Thursday (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Cedar Park last month.

The Cedar Park Police Department said Alejandro Julian Garza, 29, and Skylar Renee Johnson, 31, were located and arrested at an address in Convict Hill Road in southwest Austin.

Both suspects are facing multiple felony charges at the state and federal level, police said.

They were booked into the Travis County Jail shortly after midnight on Thursday. Johnson has five charges and is being held on a total bond of $255,000. Garza’s charges are not listed.

Cedar Park police previously said the USPS worker was robbed at the mailbox collection area on Yaupon Trail on Nov. 28.

Officers said that a master key with the capability of opening several mailboxes and collection bins in Cedar Park was believed to have been stolen in the robbery.

It was recovered at the address where Garza and Johnson were arrested, along with a firearm, narcotics and crates of mail with identifying information, police said.