Suspects accused of multiple robberies believed to be targeting UT students walking alone at night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after two suspects, believed to be targeting women walking alone at night, are accused of four aggravated robberies.

Of those, three of them are believed to involve UT students.

The first happened at 11:05 p.m., Monday at 1300 Crossing Place. The area is just east of South Pleasant Valley Road in between East Riverside Drive and East Cesar Chavez Street.

Two othesr happened Tuesday, one just before 1 a.m. at 25th and Leon Street and the other around 2:50 a.m. at 700 W. 24th Street — both in the West Campus area.

The suspects are described as two Black men in a dark colored sedan. APD said the men were armed with weapons. They appear to be crimes of opportunity.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

The University of Texas Police Department reminded students to not walk alone and for students to call 911 anytime they feel unsafe.