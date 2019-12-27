Suspected bank robber tied to three robberies in Austin in custody at San Patricio County jail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police believe the person responsible for several bank robberies in the city is in custody.

Marcus Andretti Shade, 40, is facing a charge of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree robbery in connection to bank robberies on Oct. 4 and June 20, according to APD arrest warrant affidavits.

Shade is currently listed as in custody at the San Patricio County Jail, and in the affidavit, Austin Police said police in Portland, Texas contacted them in regards to similar bank robberies there.

Shade is alleged to have walked up to a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank at 500 Ben White Boulevard on Oct. 4 and asked to make a withdrawal, the affidavit says.

Shade then handed the teller a note that said “THIS IS A ROBBERY, I HAVE A GUN, STAY SILENT,” the affidavit said. The teller complied, gave Shade the money and then walked out.

On June 20, Shade is alleged to have conducted a robbery in a similar fashion. He walked into the Bank of America at 701 E. Stassney Lane and handed the teller a note that read, in part, “THIS IS A ROBBERY,” the affidavit says.

The teller said the rest of the note said something like, “I have a gun, no bait, no large bills and something about no more than $50,000,” according to the affidavit.

As the teller was complying with demands, Shade lifted up his shirt and displayed a gun in the waistband of his pants. The teller said Shade said several times, “no large bills, put the money in the bag,” the affidavit says.

Once the teller was finished, Shade walked out and the teller his the security alarm, the affidavit said.

Authorities are also connecting Shade to a bank robbery on Dec. 18 at a Wells Fargo branch on 1825 S. Pleasant Valley Road. It was conducted in a similar fashion and surveillance footage shows a man of a similar description leaving the bank. It also shows the suspect’s vehicle as a 2004-2008 Chevrolet Aveo, which matches the description of what police in Portland, Texas said they saw.