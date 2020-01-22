Suspect wanted in connection with southeast Austin shooting dropped off at hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A warrant is out for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a southeast Austin shooting from Monday. According to court documents, he was dropped off at the hospital on the same day as the shooting.

Officers were called to 2121 East Oltorf Street at 7:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The text from the call stated around 10 gunshots were heard in the area.

At the scene, police spoke with the victim who was shot in his right thigh.

The victim told officers he was at his girlfriend’s house on Douglas Street when he got into a shouting match with her mother. He said he decided to leave, and when he did, the mother said, “Oh I got somebody for you.” He told officers he left and walked down the road to the bus stop on Oltorf Street.

According to the victim, as he was waiting at the bus stop, he heard his name called and saw the suspect, Cedric Burkhalter, 45, park a white Cadillac and walk toward him. He said Burkhalter pulled a handgun from his right pocket as he walked toward him.

The victim told police when he saw Burkhalter, and the gun, he put his hands in the air. He said as Burkhalter got closer, he tried to swat the gun away. Burkhalter took a few steps back and allegedly fired two shots causing the victim to fall and pull out his own gun and fire.

Police wrote in the arrest warrant that when the victim began shooting, Burkhalter also fell to the ground, and the two continued to fire at each other. The victim said he eventually got up and ran across the street while Burkhalter got back in his car and drove away.

Investigators say they found several shell casings at the scene in the street. Surveillance footage from Clicks Pool showed Burkhalter’s Cadillac pull into the parking lot next to the bus station. It did not show the shooting since the bus stop was obscured. The footage then showed Burkhalter driving away later.

Police say Burkhalter was later dropped of at Dell Seton Medical Center. He suffered two gunshot wounds, one in his right hip and another between his genitals and rear. He refused to speak with police.

Burkhalter has not yet been taken into custody. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.