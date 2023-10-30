SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide that officials said happened earlier Monday.

Police were previously searching for Andre Symon, 32, a spokesperson with the City of San Marcos said, following a homicide in the 900 block of North Interstate 35.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officials said Symon was taken into custody without incident, and the homicide remained under investigation.

According to officials, this is the third homicide being investigated by SMPD in 2023. There were no homicides in San Marcos in 2022.