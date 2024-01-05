Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a mail theft that happened at an east Austin apartment complex on Wednesday.

Police said the alleged mail theft happened shortly before 4 a.m. at an apartment complex mail room in the 2400 block of Aldrich Street, according to a news release from APD.

In images provided by police, the suspect was seen using a mail master key to open all mail boxes, where he “stole a large amount of mail.”

He was described by police as:

Black

Approximately 20 years old

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, Nike gray tennis shoes, and a pink bine cap

The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a mail theft that happened at an east Austin apartment complex. | Courtesy APD

Anyone with any information should submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

USPS cracks down on mail theft from stolen ‘arrow keys’

In the last five years, the number of USPS employees “assaulted and murdered” to steal arrow keys “has increased dramatically,” according to an affidavit from a U.S. Postal Inspector as part of the criminal complaint into a mail-theft ring.

In recent months, letter carriers have held rallies in Houston and around the country calling on more to be done to keep them safe. The National Association of Letter Carriers AFL-CIO wants the Department of Justice to prioritize prosecuting crimes committed against letter carriers.

Last year, 412 letter carriers were robbed on the job nationwide with 305 incidents reported in the first half of this year, according to an Office of Inspector General Report.

In May, the postal service announced a plan to replace 49,000 “antiquated” arrow locks with new electronic ones. The September OIG report criticized a lack of “deployment timelines with actionable milestones to fully implement planned initiatives to address mail theft” and “lacks accountability for their arrow keys.”

In response, in October the USPS announced it replaced more than 6,500 arrow locks in unnamed “select cities” and said it will replace the remaining 42,500 in the “coming months.” The USPS said it also installed 10,000 “high-security” blue collection boxes nationwide.

Since May, the USPIS made 109 arrests for robberies and more than 530 arrests for mail theft, officials said. Investigators will continue to collaborate with local, state, and federal law enforcement and “conduct targeted surge operations focusing on those high postal crime areas,” the USPS said.