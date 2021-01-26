Suspect wanted for breaking windows at two Travis County buildings

Suspect wanted for throwing objects and breaking windows at two Travis County buildings early Sunday morning. (TCSO Photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has released security photos of a suspect accused of breaking windows at two office buildings early Sunday morning.

Security footage shows the person throwing objects at the Ned Granger and Holt Buildings in the 100 block of Guadalupe Street to try and break the windows, the sheriff’s office said. TCSO previously reported deputies had responded to a criminal mischief call at about 3:45 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark, medium-length hair and a dark mustache. He has a medium build and was last seen wearing a red jacket, orange-colored shirt, black pants, white and dark athletic shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or crime can call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444.