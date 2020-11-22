Suspect wanted after alleged ‘bank jugging’ assault at home in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who allegedly attacked another man after following him home from an ATM in east Austin.

Dewayne Anderson Fairley, 61, is accused of punching the victim in the eye and pushing him against a post in the alleged bank jugging incident, which happened at about 10:20 a.m. on Friday.

Bank jugging involves suspects watching people withdraw money from banks or ATMs, then robbing them.

According to the arrest warrant issued by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Fairley was using the ATM on Friday morning while the victim was third in line.

When the victim reached the ATM, the cash tray was empty – but when he withdrew money, he received an extra $20, he told a sheriff’s deputy. He said he quickly celebrated and returned to his home on Hog Eye Road.

Shortly after, Fairley knocked on his door and demanded $40, the warrant states.

The man said he attempted to shut the door but Fairley forced entry into the home and punched him in the eye.

The victim said he walked outside to get away from Fairley. According to the arrest warrant, surveillance footage shows Fairley grabbing him and shoving him against a post.

The victim eventually handed over $20 so Fairley would leave him alone.

The sheriff’s office says Fairley is wanted for burglary of habitation.