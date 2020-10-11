Suspect taken into custody following reports of shooting at large party in northwest Austin

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A person has been detained following reports of a shooting at a large party in northwest Austin on Saturday night.

The Williamson County Sherriff’s Office said there was a heavy police presence at the scene of the incident, in the 16000 block of Terrace Drive.

Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted that a suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of deadly conduct.

The suspect had a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

However, the sheriff’s office could not confirm if any shots were fired at the party or if anyone was injured.