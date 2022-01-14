Suspect stole dog, scammed owner, Round Rock police say

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are searching for a missing dachshund named Strudel who they say was stolen and then used in a scam against the owner.

Police say the 6 month-old, golden haired pup got away from its owner on Dec. 30 at the PetSmart near Interstate 35 and State Highway 45. It ended up with an “unknown suspect” who then used a fake phone number to contact the owner.

The suspect persuaded Strudel’s owner to Venmo them money, but never returned the dog, police said.

According to Venmo, once someone sends a payment, the recipient can access it immediately. In an FAQ article, the company says anyone who is the victim of a scam should contact them.

“Help us return Strudel home safely,” RRPD tweeted, adding anyone with information should contact Det. Tracy Warren at twarren@roundrocktexas.gov or submit an anonymous tip online.