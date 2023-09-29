Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 29, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect connected to an east Austin bank robbery that happened Wednesday was arrested, according to the Austin Police Department.

The robbery happened at the Comercia Bank located at 2315 East Anderson Lane around 2 p.m. Wednesday, APD said.

According to APD, the suspect, identified as Derrick Nix, 48, entered the bank, grabbed a customer and “roughly guided” him to the teller station. He then demanded money and threatened everyone near him, APD said.

Nix left the scene in a red Ford Escape with an undisclosed amount of money, APD said.

Robbery detectives gathered video footage from the bank and released a description of the suspect to uniformed officers, the release states.

Suspect, identified by APD as Derrick Nix, in a Sept. 27 bank robbery at the Comercia Bank located at 2315 East Anderson Lane. (Austin Police Department photo) Suspect, identified by APD as Derrick Nix, in a Sept. 27 bank robbery at the Comercia Bank located at 2315 East Anderson Lane. (Austin Police Department photo)

APD Patrol officers secured the scene and surrounded the area to search for Nix as detectives responded to the scene. While checking the area, officers located his vehicle at a nearby convenience store, police said.

As officers were attempting to detain Nix, APD said he ran from them. Nix was caught and arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for Nix.

APD said during his arrest, Nix was in possession of illegal drugs and stolen cash from the bank. Nix spoke with detectives and “made several admissions regarding the bank robbery,” according to APD.