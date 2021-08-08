Man in custody after reportedly trying to break into female neighbor’s home in Central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested overnight Sunday after he reportedly tried breaking into a female neighbor’s home in Central Austin.

According to Austin Police Department, police responded near the 900 block of Keith Lane, near Red River Street, at around 2 a.m. When officers and Austin SWAT arrived, the woman was able to escape and the man returned to his apartment.

Residents were asked to shelter in place as SWAT made contact with the man — who was believed to be armed. After refusing to comply with orders, SWAT crews entered the home and arrested him at around 5:50 a.m.

The shelter in place order for residents has been lifted.