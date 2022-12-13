BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Rangers and the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect who Blanco County says fired at law enforcement.

Mark E. Skladany was taken into custody Tuesday morning, after Blanco County law enforcement responded Monday to a report of an aggravated assault in the 6700 Block of Middle Creek Road.

“Deputies took gun fire from the suspect,” after they tried to connect with him Monday night, a release said. It did not specify if anyone was hurt.

Blanco County said the investigation is ongoing and it would release more information as it became available. It confirmed Tuesday Skladany is in custody in Zavala County.