AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a suspect after the death of a woman in east Austin Saturday night.

APD officers and homicide detectives responded to a disturbance in the 7500 block of Rio Pass near Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Old Manor Road at 8:55 p.m. Saturday.

One woman died as a result of her injuries, according to APD.

Police said no further information will be released until Monday.