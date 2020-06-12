Suspect in Bryan drive-by shooting arrested in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect in a June 3 drive-by shooting in Bryan was arrested Thursday in Austin, the Bryan Police Department said.

Ayrian Brown, 24, is wanted in connection with the shooting that killed Derrick O’Bryant Smith, 32, in Bryan. Brown is the first of three wanted suspects to be arrested as part of the shooting investigation.

Police are still looking for Demetrius Thomas and Deshawn Franklin. Police say if you see either suspect, don’t attempt to apprehend them and contact local law enforcement or call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Brown faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.