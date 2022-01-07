Suspect in 2018 Austin murder arrested Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities tracked down and arrested a man Thursday wanted on a capital murder charge stemming from a 2018 incident in Austin.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force led by the U.S. Marshals arrested Deandre Eric Conner, 25, in the 1800 block of Rundberg Lane. That’s just north of U.S. Highway 183 between Metric and Lamar boulevards.

Conner is accused of shooting and killing Johnathan David Rogers in the 1600 block of Mearns Meadows Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2018 near Cook Elementary School.

The Austin Police Department’s homicide investigation produced enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for murder on Dec. 8, 2021, the U.S. Marshal’s Office said in a press release. Conner was taken into custody at an apartment complex without incident, authorities said.

According to records, Conner is currently in custody at Travis County Jail.