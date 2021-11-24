Suspect in 2012 Austin stabbing murder surrenders to Mexico authorities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested nearly a decade after a stabbing murder in southeast Austin.

Hector Hugo Ramirez-Lopez, 33, was arrested Nov. 20 in relation to the death of Randal Wells on April 28, 2012 in the 2400 block of Wickersham Lane. Austin Police Department officials say officers were responding to an unrelated call at an apartment complex when they heard a loud crash from a distance away. When they went over, they saw a vehicle had crashed into the complex’s parking lot.

APD says the driver inside was unconscious and appeared to have been stabbed. Despite life-saving measures, Wells died from his chest injuries a short time later.

Officers soon learned that Wells had been involved in a disturbance at the 2400 Wickersham Lane location and Ramirez-Lopez was identified as the suspect. While a warrant was issued and Ramirez-Lopez was charged with murder, it was believed he’d already fled the country, possibly to Mexico, which is his native country.

The case was the subject of an October episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh: Predator Next Door,” APD says.

Lopez self-surrendered to authorities in Mexico on Nov. 20, APD says. He was extradited back to the U.S. and is currently at the Travis County Jail. If you have any information or video related to the incident, you’re asked to call APD Homicide (512) 974-8477.