Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside boarding house

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Hawkins (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect in a deadly shooting in a southeast Austin parking lot Saturday night has been identified by police as 75-year-old John Hawkins.

The victim — who has not been identified as officers try to notify his family — was shot Saturday evening in front of the South Austin Market Place, a boarding house described by police as a place for people who have recently left prison to get back on their feet.

A 911 call at 11:55 p.m. brought officers to the boarding house at 2101 E. Ben White Blvd., near Woodward Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m. on Sunday.

Austin police say Hawkins stayed at the crime scene and was interviewed by officers.

Hawkins said he got into an argument over a work assignment with the victim, and claimed the victim used racial slurs and spit at him.

Police say Hawkins admitted to shooting the victim and was placed under arrest.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. South Austin Market Place (KXAN Photo)