AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a man suspected of robbing an Austin business March 1.

According to police, the suspect entered two Verizon locations attempting to pass himself off as an IT employee.

Police said the suspect initially tried the disguise at the Verizon Store at 2401 S. Lamar Blvd. in south Austin but was turned away. However, according to police, the suspect entered the Barton Creek Square Verizon store approximately 30 minutes later, confronted a store employee in the back room and made threats indicating he had a weapon.

APD said the suspect then accessed the store’s safe and quickly left with an undisclosed number of devices.

The suspect was described as a 6-feet tall white man between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build and short, light brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing:

Red Nike baseball cap

Dark Hoodie with Verizon “V” logo, red zipper, and gray lining

Black pants

White sneakers

Black computer bag with silver laptop

Verizon Tic-Tac-Toe logo t-shirt

Gold Chain around his neck

Images of robbery suspect (APD photos)

Police said anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.