Suspect dead, two officers wounded after bus hijacking in Dallas area

An armed man who boarded a DART bus fired shots out the windows Sunday afternoon at officers in pursuit, police say. (Photo credit: NBC5 DFW)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect who hijacked a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus Sunday fired shots at pursuing officers, NBC in Dallas reports.

A police chase ensued with the DART bus resulting in the injury of two police officers from the Garland Police Department and the death of the suspect.

The officers were hospitalized, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

DART police received a report at 11 a.m. that a man who boarded a bus in Richardson north of Dallas fired a shot that shattered several windows, according to Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Mark Ball.

Ball said the suspect told the driver to take him to a location that had not been determined. One other person was on the bus at the time. Investigators are trying to determine if this person was connected to the suspect or just a bystander.

Garland and DART police responded to the scene and began pursuing the bus. During the chase, the bus was still being operated by the bus driver.

The chase continued through Dallas, Rowlett, Sachse and Rockwall before finally coming to an end on President George Bush Tollway and Liberty Grove Road after police deployed spike strips.