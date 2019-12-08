Suspect connected to multiple robberies arrested, accused of stealing a handgun

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 4, after allegedly shooting a gun behind an apartment building in southeast Austin, according to the arrest affidavit. Police say the man was also a suspect in connection to several recent robberies.

Police were sent to an apartment complex on 810 East Slaughter Lane at 6:45 p.m. for a gun hotshot call. The call text stated a man wearing a white tank top was firing a handgun behind building seven.

When police arrived at the scene they surrounded the building and told all the residents inside to come out. The suspect, 24-year-old David Guajardo, exited the building and was quickly detained. Another person refused to come out, but later surrendered after SWAT responded to the scene.

APD did not identify the second person.

Police searched Guajardo’s bedroom closet and found a black backpack containing two handguns. Investigators say one of the guns was stolen in a recent robbery on Nov. 26.

Guajardo faces a charge of possession of a stolen firearm as well as a $10,000 bond.