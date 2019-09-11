Suspect connected to deadly Sabine Street shooting arrested in Killeen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspected wanted in connection to a shooting on Sabine Street in August was arrested in Killeen Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ronnie Hardeman, is accused of shooting and killing Derrick Armstrong, 29, after an argument in the 600 block of Sabine Street on Friday, August 30.

Austin police filed a warrant for Hardeman’s arrest and requested help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in tracking him down.

During the investigation into the shooting, detectives discovered Hardeman fled north to the Killeen area. Members of the U.S. Marshals and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force combined efforts and located Hardeman at a residence in Killeen. Hardeman surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Hardeman is currently in the Bell County Jail and has a bond set at $200,000. He faces a charge of murder.